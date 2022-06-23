Watch: Riddle makes hilarious public appearance outside of WWE

WWE RAW star Riddle appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

WWE often partners with different brands and companies to promote their product. WWE has a wide reach in movies & shows as stars like The Rock, John Cena, Batista, and more have achieved mainstream success.

WWE often sends superstars such as Roman Reigns, Triple H, Seth Rollins, and more on American programming to promote their upcoming Premium Live Events. Last night, former RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Original Bro appeared in his in-ring gear and had a friendly face-off with Jalen Williams, who shot an onion ring like a hockey puck past Riddle to close the segment. Fallon also mentioned the upcoming WWE Money in The Bank before the segment.

Check out the segment below:

Watching the 36-year-old appear on national programming apart from WWE was fun. It'll be interesting to see which other superstars appear soon.

WWE is reportedly setting up Rollins vs. Riddle at SummerSlam

The Original Bro hasn't been winning lately. From losing to The Tribal Chief to not qualifying for the Money in The Bank ladder match, the 36-year-old has been losing a lot recently. However, exciting things are in store for the former United States Champion.

Last week on RAW, after Riddle lost to Omos, Seth Rollins came out and stomped him. Rollins then cut a promo about how he would become Mr. MITB.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE has big plans for the two at SummerSlam. He stated that the two would face each other at SummerSlam:

"I didn’t think he was going to win, but, I didn’t think that it was going to be, tree slam and then another tree slam, and then Rollins would lay him out and obviously the idea is, with Cody out, that Rollins who is, you know, top heel on the brand, probably is going to be doing a program with Riddle, and there’s nothing wrong with that."

Meltzer continued:

"The curb stomp thing by Seth, that didn’t bother me. Everything with Omos was just ridiculous. I just can’t even fathom it. Makes no sense at all, but Rollins is in Money in the Bank, so he’s not going to be wrestling Riddle on this pay-per-view anyway, so I guess it’s to start a feud for SummerSlam." (H/T: Ringside News)

It'll be interesting to watch the showdown between The Original Bro and The Messiah at one of the summer's hottest events.

