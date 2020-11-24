Riddle qualifies for next week's WWE Championship No. 1 contender match

On RAW tonight, Riddle beat Sheamus in the first qualifying match for next week's triple threat match which will decide the No.1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Riddle beat his former Team RAW teammate Sheamus to qualify for next week's match. It was the first of three matches scheduled for tonight's episode, as commissioned by WWE official Adam Pearce.

"We're going to have a series of three singles matches. The winners of those matches will meet next week on #WWERaw in a Triple Threat. The winner of that match will go on to face @DMcIntyreWWE for the WWE Championship." — @ScrapDaddyAP. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8eZtVggoxl — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2020

Riddle came into the match against Sheamus as the clear underdog, especially considering the latter's relationship with Drew McIntyre.

The match itself was surprisingly good and featured numerous spots that showcased the strength of both Superstars. It included numerous submission holds from both Riddle and Sheamus.

Things seemed to be going in Sheamus' favor early on, as he displayed some of his immense strength by taking the fight to Riddle with slam after slam. Sheamus looked like he was set for the victory, but Riddle had other plans. Riddle countered Sheamus at every corner and surviving in the match until the end, despite the obvious beating he was taking.

The match ended after Riddle performed a reversal on Sheamus' submission manoueveur, rolling him up for the three count. It effectively made Riddle the first star to qualify for next week's WWE Championship No. 1 contender match.

Riddle could be the next contender for the WWE Championship

Riddle's victory over Sheamus made him the first Superstar to qualify for the match that will decide who faces Drew McIntyre at TLC. The other two matches on RAW tonight will see Keith Lee take on United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Rand Orton face off against AJ Styles.

.@SuperKingofBros hits the ring for the first of 3 #WWETitle Qualifying Matches tonight! pic.twitter.com/BD8I5AUpvB — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2020

Riddle's victory over Sheamus may be a little disappointing for fans who were looking for a match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, both of whom are firm friends.

It would have been the perfect story and made for a great match. However, that being said, Riddle is one of the most hyped talents in WWE right now and it is great to see him in the title contention picture. Perhaps we will get to see a belt around his waist sometime in the near future.