Riddle breaks silence after winning Money in the Bank qualifying match on RAW

Former United States Champion Riddle recently commented on qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on the latest episode of RAW.

The Original Bro won the Last Chance Qualifying Battle Royal match on Monday Night RAW by last eliminating The Miz. The former RAW Tag Team Champion now joins Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Omos as confirmed participants for the ladder match.

Following the win, Riddle took to Twitter to share his excitement about going to WWE Money in the Bank in Las Vegas this Saturday.

"I’m going to Vegas!!!!!!!" he wrote.

Riddle says Randy Orton is proud of him for his victory on RAW

The Viper is currently recuperating from a back injury, and it's not yet known when he will return. He was part of the RK-Bro tag team with Riddle, and they were the RAW Tag Team Champions several weeks ago. They recently lost their titles in a tag team championship unification match to The Usos on an episode of SmackDown.

During his appearance on RAW Talk, Riddle said he knew that Randy Orton was proud of him for winning the battle royal on the red brand and that John Cena told him the same thing.

"I'm making Randy [Orton] so proud. I know Randy you're watching tonight. He's a stallion, of course, he watches the product and Randy is totally proud of me. Plus, John Cena told me Randy was proud of me, so he knows a lot, you know, never give up dude. But dude, going to Money in the Bank and I try to win it and then cash in on Roman or whoever, who knows. But most importantly, we're going to Vegas," he said.

The former United States Champion will look to become Mr. Money in the Bank as he attempts to cement his place as one of the top stars on the red brand. It'll be interesting to see whether he will walk out victorious on Saturday night.

