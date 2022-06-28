"John Cena told me Randy [Orton] was proud of me" - Former Champion comments on huge victory on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Riddle shared his thoughts on winning the Money in the Bank Last Chance Qualifier Battle Royal.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with an over-the-top rope battle royal that featured top stars from both brands with a spot in the upcoming high-stakes ladder match on the line. The bout was won by Riddle, who outlasted several other stars to punch his ticket to Vegas for the upcoming premium live event.

Speaking about his victory on RAW Talk, The Original Bro stated that he knows Randy Orton is proud of him. Riddle added that the recently-returned John Cena said the same thing to him.

"I'm making Randy [Orton] so proud. I know Randy you're watching tonight. He's a stallion, of course, he watches the product and Randy is totally proud of me. Plus, John Cena told me Randy was proud of me, so he knows a lot, you know, never give up dude. But dude, going to Money in the Bank and I try to win it and then cash in on Roman or whoever, who knows. But most importantly, we're going to Vegas," Riddle said. [0:15 - 0:40]

Check out the complete edition of RAW Talk below:

Riddle had a brief interaction with John Cena on WWE RAW last year

John Cena made his return to WWE programming at Money in the Bank in 2021 after over a year away from the company.

The 16-time world champion had a brief promo segment with Riddle on RAW after the premium live event where the duo repeatedly said the word "bro."

The Original Bro also thanked Cena after a hilarious spot from RAW featuring the former went viral. On the road to the Elimination Chamber event earlier this year, a segment played out featuring all of the men in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match.

During the segment, the cameras caught Riddle hilariously jumping out of the ring so that he wouldn't have to come face-to-face with Brock Lesnar, who was furiously marching towards the ring. Riddle credited Cena for catching him on the outside of the ring, playing into The Cenation Leader's catchphrase 'You can't see me.'

The former United States Champion has been on a singles run since Randy Orton was taken out by The Bloodline. He recently challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While Riddle could not get the job done on SmackDown, he has a chance to take down The Tribal Chief by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

