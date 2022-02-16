WWE Superstar thanks John Cena after hilarious spot goes viral following RAW

Riddle always manages to find himself in the spotlight on WWE RAW.

The Original Bro was all over RAW last night. One moment that still has fans buzzing is how he chose to exit the ring last night as Brock Lesnar proceeded to put a massive beatdown on Vince McMahon's golden child Austin Theory.

While John Cena wasn't at RAW last night, Riddle decided to play into the joke that the future hall of famer is invisible and said that the leader of Cenation caught him on his way out of the ring last night.

"Thank you @JohnCena for catching me last night #WWERaw #Stallion #RKBro #bro #toga," Riddle said in a tweet.

Can Riddle win the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber?

While Riddle can thank John Cena for the assist last night, Cena won't be inside the Elimination Chamber with him this Saturday as he competes for the WWE Championship.

Most people don't think The Original Bro has a chance of leaving Saudi Arabia with the title, but there is always a chance for a massive upset.

Following the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble, a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated at one point Riddle was supposed to win the Royal Rumble match. While other reports have since come out that conflict with Johnson's initial statements, it's still nonetheless an interesting scenario to ponder.

While it may seem like a long shot, perhaps the company is planning to have Riddle face his RK-Bro tag team partner Randy Orton at WrestleMania 38 for the WWE Championship?

Smart money is on Brock Lesnar to leave this Saturday with the title, but one should never rule out a dark horse, or in this case, a dark stallion.

What did you think of Riddle's jump out of the ring last night on RAW? Do you think he has a chance of winning his first world title on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

