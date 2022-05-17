Riddle defeats one-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions on RAW

WWE Superstar Riddle defeated one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Jimmy Uso, on the latest edition of RAW.

RK-Bro issued a challenge to The Usos for a tag team unification match on the blue brand last week. The longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions accepted and the match is officially slated to take place this week.

On the latest edition of RAW, Jimmy Uso competed against Riddle in a singles match with his brother at ringside. Jey tried to distract The Original Bro once the bell rang and punched him when the referee was distracted.

Jimmy Uso held The Original Bro in a submission move but the latter managed to counter it and kicked his opponent in the face. After exchanging offenses, Jimmy tried to pin his opponent but was unsuccessful.

Towards the end of the match, Riddle climbed up the top rope to hit his signature move but was pushed by Jey Uso. Jimmy then attempted a roll-up with Jey helping him by holding the pin.

However, they were caught by the referee who banned Jey from ringside. While Jimmy was concerned about his brother, the former United States Champion pinned him.

With their upcoming tag team unification match, it seemed The Original Bro was trying to send The Usos a message of what's to come. Who do you think will win the tag team unification match on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments.

