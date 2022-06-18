Riddle discusses Randy Orton’s upcoming surgery during heartfelt promo

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle sent a heartwarming message to Orton on the latest episode of SmackDown. He also stated that the 14-time world champion will be getting surgery soon.

Last week, The Original Bro defeated Sami Zayn to win an opportunity to face The Tribal Chief. On RAW this week, Paul Heyman raised the stakes of the match, stating that if Riddle lost, he would never be able to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title again.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Original Bro addressed fans, stating that his match against "The tribal piece of trash" was for his friend The Viper. Notably, this will be Reigns' first title defense following WrestleMania 38, where he won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He then went on to state that he missed Orton and encouraged fans to cheer on for him. During the promo, The Original Bro also addressed Orton's upcoming surgery.

While he asked for Orton's entrance theme to be played, Riddle seemed to be getting ready with the voices in his head for his match later tonight.

Riddle has been after The Head of the Table over the past few weeks after Orton suffered a back injury in the tag team unification match. The Viper is currently undergoing a back surgery and is reported to be out of in-ring action for the rest of the year.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far