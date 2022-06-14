Paul Heyman adds a stipulation to Riddle's title match this week

Special Advocate Paul Heyman raised the stakes for Riddle's match against Roman Reigns this week.

Following his win against Sami Zayn on last Friday's SmackDown, the former RAW Tag Team Champion earned the opportunity to face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Riddle left no stone unturned in stating that he will avenge his 'bro' Randy Orton.

On the latest edition of RAW, Heyman kicked off the show as a special guest on Miz TV. He stated that no one has been able to defeat The Head of the Table and no one will be able to as the percentage rate of that happening is zero.

Heyman was about to state the stipulation for the match but was interrupted by Riddle. The former RK-Bro member highlighted that Reigns did not know him nor what he was capable of.

A very serious Heyman then stated that if Riddle loses his match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, he will never be able to challenge The Tribal Chief for the undisputed title again.

This will be Roman Reigns' first title defense since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Riddle seems hell bent on challenging Reigns since the assault on RK-Bro after the unification of the tag team titles last month.

