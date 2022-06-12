"I'm gonna get my pound of flesh" – Popular superstar goes off on Roman Reigns after SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Riddle is not mincing words when it comes to his next opponent, Roman Reigns.

The Original Bro faced off against Sami Zayn in a high-stakes bout this week on SmackDown. As the match progressed, The Honorary Uce set up Riddle for the Helluva Kick. However, the RK-Bro member dug deep and countered with an RKO.

Riddle finally picked up the win and set up a blockbuster clash with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for next week's show.

Speaking with WWE correspondent Megan Morant on Talking Smack, Riddle made it clear that he was coming to avenge his partner. He mentioned that he would walk away with a piece of The Tribal Chief and leave a mark on him.

Here's what Riddle had to say:

"I think this is pretty simple. The one thing I can guarantee the WWE Universe is I'm gonna get my pound of flesh from Roman. He's gonna remember me, he's gonna remember Randy and I guarantee you after next Friday, he'll never forget me, he'll never forget Randy and he'll never forget RK-Bro." (From 4:15 - 4:36)

You can watch the full interview here:

You can catch the full SmackDown results from this week here.

Riddle sent out a message to Roman Reigns by beating down The Usos

After Riddle picked up the win over Zayn, Jimmy and Jey jumped The Original Bro. They assaulted the new number one contender in a bid to soften him up before the match against Reigns next week.

However, the former United States Champion retaliated against The Usos with a kendo stick and landed several stiff shots on the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. As the two brothers retreated, Riddle put his finger in the air, seemingly taunting Roman Reigns.

Whatever the result, it will be exciting to see if Riddle can dethrone The Tribal Chief in his first title defense match since WrestleMania.

While using the quote from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far