"He is a dream match" - Riddle on which legends he wants to face in WWE

Riddle moved from NXT to WWE's main roster in 2020 after he had an NXT Tag Team Championship reign with Pete Dunne. The Original Bro has had a prominent spot on WWE RAW for the past few months, and he represented the red brand on the winning Survivor Series team in November. He recently described some dream matches, and he explained why he wants to face Edge.

Riddle is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. This rivalry has been a heated program on RAW for several years now. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Riddle will face Lashley and Keith Lee for the WWE United States Championship. Win or lose, he has his sights set on the future.

The Original Bro recently spoke with Vicente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling about his current dream matches in WWE. Riddle named a few stars who he shares the RAW roster with.

"Edge is one of my dream matches. I mentioned him already in my dream scenario for a tag match. He is so good and brings presence. It is the same with Randy Orton. Randy is so good, so big, so athletic, and such a household name. He is a dream match like AJ Styles, especially with this new giant, he is a dream match. So if you can be in a program with them or get in a rivalry with them, it certainly is career-making."

Edge recently returned to WWE, and he won the 2021 Royal Rumble from the number one spot. The Rated R-Superstar hasn't picked his WrestleMania 37 opponent yet. Randy Orton and AJ Styles are both involved in the upcoming Elimnation Chamber Match for the WWE Championship. With a win, either man could punch a ticket to a main event match at WrestleMania 37.

Riddle will challenge for the United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley

At this weekend's Eliminaton Chamber pay-per-view, Riddle is set to face Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee for the WWE United States Championship. Over the past few weeks on RAW, Riddle and Lashley have been involved in an intense rivalry.

According to reports, Keith Lee may be out of the match due to an injury. WWE hasn't confirmed Lee's absence at the show. The former NXT Champion just returned to WWE RAW after he missed a few weeks.

Regardless, Lashley is still scheduled to defend his title in a triple threat match against Lee and Riddle. Sportskeeda will provide more details as they become available.