Riddle earns an opportunity to challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE United States Championship

Riddle defeated MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet match to become the new #1 contender for the WWE United States Championship.

The Original Bro has earned an opportunity to challenge WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the title. Following weeks of uneasiness and heat between Riddle and The Hurt Business, The King of Bros would finally get one over the faction with a huge victory on Monday Night RAW.

In what was a confusing match, Riddle pinned both Benjamin and Alexander and forced MVP to tap to his submission.

One could say that The Original Bro was assisted by the unnecessary squabbling between The Hurt Business, allowing him to take advantage on multiple occasions. Regardless of how he won, Riddle came out on top and could potentially be the next United States Champion. However, he will have to get through Bobby Lashley, who ended the night by attacking Riddle from behind.

When will Riddle challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship?

Riddle has earned yet another opportunity to face Bobby Lashley for the US Championship

Though Riddle is the new #1 contender for the United States Championship, it wasn't announced when he would get the title opportunity.

While nothing has been confirmed, WWE could announce yet another match for the Royal Rumble, which will see Bobby Lashley defend his title against Riddle. Only time will tell if Riddle will get his opportunity on the first WWE PPV of 2021 or if he will have to wait a little while longer.

Riddle is an extremely talented Superstar who is destined for greatness. However, he has not had the best record against Bobby Lashley over the past few weeks, and as such, has many questioning whether he will be capable of winning the championship.

