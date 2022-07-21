"Nobody’s a natural right off the bat" - Riddle shares his take on WWE's recent signing of top MMA star

Top WWE Superstar Riddle has given his thoughts on the company's recent signing of Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda.

Last month, the 24-year-old confirmed that she would be leaving the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and would be signing for World Wrestling Entertainment. She has reported to the WWE Performance Center to embark on a new journey in sports entertainment.

Speaking to ProSieben MAXX, Riddle, who also left MMA for Pro Wrestling, had his take on Loureda's big career move.

As he applauded Loureda's talent in the cage, the former RAW Tag Team Champion believes the former MMA star has a promising future in WWE.

"Now, she is extremely beautiful, she’s extremely talented in the cage. I think she kind of checks majority of the boxes, but until you get in front of a crowd and in front of a camera and on a mic, it’s different... Nobody’s a natural right off the bat," said Riddle. "But, I think she’s got a promising future. She looks amazing, she can work, she can move. I don’t know how she can wrestle, but she can definitely punch and kick and submit so, we’ll see, and only time will tell." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Watch the full interview below:

While she has started her journey to become a WWE Superstar, it may take a while before fans see the Taekwondo black belt in the ring.

Riddle on his transition from MMA to professional wrestling

Following a successful career in the UFC, the 36-year-old decided to hang up his gloves in 2014 to try his hand as a pro wrestler.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, the Original Bro spoke about the journey that saw him decide to try and make it to WWE.

"I always wanted to do pro wrestling but I felt because of my size I was going to get overlooked, you know, especially earlier, like in the early 2000s. But then as I kept training MMA and I saw the world of pro wrestling change, the landscape changed. Guys like Daniel Bryan were beating Batista and Triple H, you know and they were the champs. And when I saw that I was like 'you know what I think this place has changed," said Riddle.

It is fair to say that Riddle's career in WWE has been a success so far. The former MMA star has worked with major performers like Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns.

Will Valerie Loureda be as successful as The Original Bro in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far