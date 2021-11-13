Riddle brags about his winning streak against 14-time WWE Champion

Matt Riddle has always been admired for his skills by the wrestling universe. The King of Bros has become a household name. However, becoming popular is not without challenges. Riddle has found himself in various mix-ups due to his untroubled personality.

Despite his credentials as an established mixed martial artist and a talented wrestler. Riddle is not exactly the type of person who shoots straight. While speaking to Planeta Wrestling, the former UFC star boasted that he is 2-0 against his current tag team partner Randy Orton.

“Well, I’ll say this, I don’t want to fight my best friend Randy right now, we are doing great. But, to be fair, I have beaten Randy twice. I beat him a couple of months ago on RAW and I beat him at Survivor Series in 2019. So technically I am 2-0 against my Viper buddy, Randy. But, like I said, right now RK-Bro is killing it. We’re on the same page, we are liking each other and I think no fight between me and Randy right now. You never know though, he is Randy, and Randy might do a Randy kind of thing and RKO me or something. But only time will tell," Riddle shared.

Matt Riddle recently opined that there was some hate towards him in the locker room after partnering with Randy.

Will Randy Orton turn on Riddle?

Matt Riddle and Orton are the current RAW Tag Team Champions. Despite the fact that they continue to be a focal point of admiration, you can never disregard the incendiary nature of Randy Orton.

There might be a possibility that the Apex Predator could strike Riddle regardless of the fact that RK-Bro are quickly becoming fan favorites. The duo dethroned Omos and AJ Styles to capture the tag team titles at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having a veteran like Orton in your corner is a great thing, but if there is one thing that could always happen out of nowhere, it is an RKO. Matt Riddle could be in for a glorious partnership or he could be in for a one-way ticket to Viperville.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Could you see a feud between Orton and Riddle in the future? Yes No 2 votes so far