"He always gives some tips" - Riddle opens up on his relationship with WWE legends

Riddle was one of the RAW Superstars involved in the recent WWE Legends Night. Several huge former stars apeared on the show, including Ric Flair and Booker T. Naturally, many fans wondered how Riddle interracted with these legends. In a recent interview, he explained that several of these veterans try to help him.

Many fans know how Riddle has repeatedly clashed with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. He has criticized the former WWE Universal Champion in interviews and on social media. Riddle is still fairly early in his wrestling career. He's been on the main roster for almost a year. The Original Bro is regularly featured on WWE RAW.

Riddle recently spoke to Vincente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling, and he discussed the rumors about how he has heat with WWE legends. He explained that he has good relationships with several legends.

"A lot of people think that I have heat with the legends, but the majority of the legends like me. I see Ric Flair all the time, he has been around now that he has this little thing with Lacey [Evans], and he is one of the greatest, he always gives some tips and advice. Booker T always gives me advice to put my shoes on, he doesn’t like seeing me wrestle barefoot, he says, “Go and get boots, man!” and I’m [like], 'It’s Riddle Booker…'"

Riddle named Booker T and Ric Flair as two legends who have supported him throughout his time on the red brand. Both men are absolute legends in the wrestling business, so Riddle's connections with them could help clarify the narrative that he has heat with legends.

Riddle also heaped praise on another legend

Riddle in WWE NXT

In the same interview, Riddle discussed how he gets tips from Christian. He also stated called Edge "cool." The Original Bro shared his thoughts on a few other legends who have been on WWE programming in recent weeks.

"Carlito was there the other day, he is a nice guy. Christian, he gave me some tips. He said, “Keep being a stallion,” and I said,“You too." Edge is there all the time now, he is pretty legendary, he is cool. But do you know who was the best legend that was there? Gillberg!! The guy is one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met. He wrestled, he’s been there, he’s been up, he’s been down… he was a pleasure, he gave great advice to everybody in the locker room and told stories about the past. So he was a true treat."

Interracting with legends can help young stars like Riddle make huge strides in their own careers. Needless to say, he probably benefitted from speaking with the legends he named.