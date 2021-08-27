Riddle reacts to Goldberg's recent comments about him

Riddle and Goldberg might not be the best of friends but they sure respect each other's contributions to the pro wrestling industry.

In the past, both of them have had conflicting views on the way they viewed certain aspects of the business. Riddle even criticized Goldberg's wrestling style before, but now, things might not be as heated between the two as they once were.

In a recent interview with DAZN, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that although Riddle could be a "pr*ck" sometimes, he still appreciated The Original Bro's passion for the business and acknowledged the hard work he's putting into wrestling. You can read the full quote here.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Riddle shared his thoughts on Goldberg's recent comments regarding him:

"He mentioned me the other day but it was nothing too mean. He said he might not like me as a person, which I completely understand. I don't think we'll ever- and I might be wrong, we might go out for drinks one day, but I doubt me and Goldberg are probably ever gonna break bread like that but maybe one day." Riddle continued, "I think he respects my passion for the business and I respect his aura, I'll say he has an aura. He brings something to the table that I don't bring and it's different. I think we both respect each other at that level."

Both of these stars are currently part of the WWE RAW roster and were even booked in championship matches at SummerSlam.

Riddle on his recent interaction with Goldberg

On the RAW episode after WWE Money in the Bank, Goldberg returned to the company and confronted Bobby Lashley. Over the next few weeks, the Hall of Famer often made appearances on RAW for the buildup to his match against the WWE Champion at SummerSlam.

During one of those episodes of RAW, Riddle and Goldberg met backstage. Riddle discussed the details of his latest interaction with the former Universal Champion.

"He saw me, he's shaking some hands, and then he comes up to me and he gave me a funny look," Riddle said. "He turned his head to the side and then shook my hand and said, 'Hey, Congrats kid', and I was like, 'Oh thanks. Go kill it out there.'"

You need to listen to this 😂@SuperKingofBros talks @arielhelwani through his latest interaction with @Goldberg 👀



"He comes up to me and goes 'here's Riddle' turned his head and went 'congrats kid.' I said 'thanks Goldberg, kill it out there!'"



Two moves baby ✌️ pic.twitter.com/rfkcSNr9w2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 20, 2021

What are your thoughts on Riddle and Goldberg's recent interaction? Do you think the two will ever meet inside the squared circle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry