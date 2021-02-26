Riddle reveals how Edge & Christian are different from other legends

WWE United States Champion Riddle has explained how Edge and Christian are different from other legends in the company. The WWE RAW star stated that the two legends, as well as Gillberg, talk to the Superstars in the locker room and have "fun".

Riddle, who has been in WWE since 2018, has taken shots at various Superstars and called them out as well. He has openly criticized the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker over the last few years.

In a recent interview with Metro, Riddle said that some WWE legends have their own locker room, but the likes of Edge, Christian, and Gillberg mingle and talk to the Superstars in the locker room.

"Some of the legends come in and they find their own locker room, they stay away from the boys. But then there’s legends like Gillberg, Edge, Christian – legends like that, they came in, they sat with all the boys in the main locker room. We jib-jabbed, flapped gums, talked shop and had fun."

Riddle had stated in the same interview that some Superstars don't talk about issues in the locker room and that he only hears whispers of it.

Riddle on how he would treat younger Superstars

The United States Champion said that if he is ever in the position of legends like Edge and Christian, he would also talk to younger Superstars.

"I hope if I’m every in that position, I don’t want to be sat in a room by myself playing on my cell phone. I wanna be talking to the boys, hanging out. Maybe playing some N64 because that’s what we do!"

Riddle joked that he would also play video games with them, which seems like a shot at The Undertaker, who had recently spoken about it in his interview with Joe Rogan.