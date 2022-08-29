"She's super sweet, super nice"- Riddle praises popular female WWE Superstar

Riddle was all praise for Liv Morgan while the duo trained together ahead of the WWE Clash at the Castle event.

Liv Morgan is all set to take on Shayna Baszler at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle event, with her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Morgan approached Riddle and requested him to help her train for her big match.

The former United States Champion was happy to help, and the two superstars trained together for a while. WWE has now uploaded the full video of their training session on its official YouTube channel, complete with interviews.

Riddle showered big praise on Morgan and called her "super sweet." Check out his full comments below:

"Liv, she's super sweet, super nice. She's always got a smile on, kinda like me," he said. [1:34-1:39]

Liv Morgan was quite grateful to Riddle for his help

Liv Morgan was interviewed during the training session as well. The popular female WWE Superstar said she's incredibly grateful to Riddle for training her.

Morgan is doing everything she can to ensure she comes out of Clash at the Castle with the SmackDown Women's Title on her shoulder. Shayna Baszler is one of the most dominant female stars in WWE history and has put down a long string of big names over the years.

Baszler recently almost broke Morgan's arm but then decided against doing so. She later had the following to say about the incident:

"What I did tonight was strategic. I need Liv Morgan to be medically okay in Cardiff. Okay, as much as I relish in the sound of tearing people's limbs off like when you pull the turkey leg off at Thanksgiving, that will be so much sweeter when I'm walking out with her limb and the title, at the same time, at Clash at the Castle," Baszler noted.

Now that Morgan has learned a bunch of moves from Riddle, her fans are hoping that she will manage to evade Baszler's attacks and retain her title when all's said and done. WWE Clash at the Castle is all set to emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, 2022.

Who do you think will walk out of the event as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Recommended video: Liv Morgan reveals what Becky Lynch secretly told her before leaving WWE

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy