Riddle scores huge upset win over Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Riddle might have just scored the biggest win of his WWE career tonight on RAW, defeating Randy Orton in an impressive match.

Earlier in the show, Randy Orton was being interviewed backstage about The Fiend. He promised that we would never see The Fiend again as long as he was around.

Before he could continue, the former US Champion arrived on his scooter and asked Orton if he wanted to form a team.

The Viper went to Adam Pearce and demanded a match against Riddle, even though he claimed that he didn't know who The Original Bro was. The WWE Official granted Orton's wish and the bout was made official.

Is this the start of another push for Riddle?

The match was seemingly about Randy Orton teaching Riddle a lesson. There was even a point in the match where Orton yelled at Riddle about respect while he had him in a headlock.

The finish of the match saw Orton trying to execute the RKO but was reversed by Riddle into a fancy rollup that secured him the upset win. Orton looked on in shock as The Original Bro celebrated in the aisleway after the match.

Randy Orton was originally scheduled to face Braun Strowman on this week's show. However, Vince McMahon arrived late to a WWE creative meeting and changed many aspects regarding tonight's show. So this big win for Riddle was clearly a call from the WWE Chairman himself.

What this means for Riddle going forward is anybody's guess. However, this does seem like a new push for The Original Bro after dropping the United States title to Sheamus at WrestleMania 37.

What are your thoughts on Riddle's big win tonight over Randy Orton? Is this the start of another big push for The Original Bro? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.