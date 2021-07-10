Riddle sends a message to Seth Rollins after SmackDown

The real-life heat between WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Riddle is well known. Rollins even claimed in the past that he has no interest in wrestling the latter at any point in his life.

Last year, Seth Rollins and Riddle were part of the men's Survivor Series elimination match, representing SmackDown and RAW respectively. Fans were excited to see the two face each other in the ring but The Messiah surprisingly "sacrificed" himself in the match and then went on a hiatus from WWE. This led to many speculating whether he did it intentionally to not face Riddle.

Now, eight months later, things have changed between the two and they are set to once again compete in the same match. The Original Bro qualified for the men's 2021 Money in the Bank match from RAW a few weeks ago. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Rollins defeated Cesaro to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.

WWE Universe is definitely excited to see the two superstars have a face-off at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Reacting to Seth Rollins' victory, Riddle took to Twitter to send a message to the former Universal Champion.

Riddle on being on good terms with Seth Rollins

The real-life heat between Seth Rollins and Riddle reportedly began after the latter's wife made some comments about WWE's main roster women, including Becky Lynch.

Riddle's wife's now-deleted Instagram post

During a recent interview with Talksport's Alex McCarthy, Riddle spoke about the real-life heat between himself and Rollins. The former United States Champion revealed that he apologized to Seth Rollins after last year's Survivor Series. He also claimed that the two are on good terms now.

“We talked. I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullcrap. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologize, I apologize on her behalf as well. On top of that, I think you’re a great performer and if you would ever have it in your heart to work with me, I would love that. I know you’re taking some time off because Becky is pregnant, about to have a kid, just want to wish you luck, congratulations, enjoy your time with your beautiful girlfriend – at the time, now wife – and your beautiful child.’"

"And he literally looked at me and he goes ‘Holy s***. I didn’t expect that. Everything I hear from people and what I expected… that was really cool. Thank you.’ And that’s where we ended it. I said ‘Thank you for listening and giving me the time, bro. I hope we’re good now,'” said Riddle.

Riddle has explained to me what really went down between him and Seth Rollins.



"Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable."



— Alex McCarthy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 9, 2021

With things seemingly better between Riddle and Seth Rollins, fans would be eager to watch them wrestle each other at WWE Money in the Bank later this year.

Comment down and let us know whether you think either of them could walk out as Mr. Money in the Bank 2021?

