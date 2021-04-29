Riddle shares what has been his toughest match since joining WWE

Riddle has been on the main roster for almost a year now, and has spent the majority of his time on RAW. Since joining the Red brand, he has had some exceptional matches, some of which were devastating and hard-hitting.

Speaking to WWE Now India, The Original Bro recalled some of the toughest matches he's had since moving up from NXT. Riddle specifically singled out two matches that left him feeling broken and another feud he described as his favorite so far.

One of the matches was on the go-home show before Survivor Series on RAW, and the other was the Survivor Series match itself. On the go-home show, Team RAW faced off against RETRIBUTION, a match that Riddle claims broke his sternum.

He also remembers feeling like his body broke into a million pieces when he went up against Otis of Team SmackDown during the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

"There's been a couple of situations that even though they weren't brutal, they felt really brutal. For example, the Survivor Series match this past year, even though we shut out SmackDown they didn't even beat one of us, RAW dominated. Before that match we wrestled RETRIBUTION and RETRIBUTION they crushed me, they hit me with this cannonball move and they crushed my sternum, I mean I could barely move. Then we got into that Survivor Series match, I remember Otis. I couldn't even hurt Otis. I was kicking him in the chest and he wasn't responding and then he tackled me and I thought my body blew up into a million pieces," said Riddle.

However, the toughest opponent he has ever faced is Sheamus, and his matches with him have been his favorite so far.

"I would say all my matches with Sheamus. Sheamus is a beast. Dude is big, huge, strong, he can fly off the top rope, he doesn't get tired easy and he's mean. Dude just likes to get hit and hit people. Honestly, the matches with Sheamus are probably my favorite and hardest hitting matches," said Riddle.

#WWENowIndia's @Ga3lyn gets into a candid chat with @SuperKingofBros as they discuss his feud with Indus Sher, his love for Indian cuisine, the possibility of visiting #India, and more!



👉 https://t.co/MkTFfz0xW3 pic.twitter.com/snM0aCDYM5 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) April 28, 2021

Riddle lost the United States Championship to Sheamus at WrestleMania 37. The match was fun to watch and had an amazing finish to it. It is no surprise that he would pick The Celtic Warrior as his toughest opponent.

What is next for Riddle in WWE?

Riddle has had a semi-successful time since joining the main roster. WWE has given him this somewhat goofy character to work with, but he has run with it. He has had several high-profile matches, with his match at WrestleMania 37 against Sheamus being one of his best yet.

Since losing the United States Championship, Riddle has been hinting at a possible tag team partnership with Randy Orton. The WWE Universe got to see the duo in action on this week's RAW.

The duo now seem to be going by the name R-K-Bro, and Riddle has big plans for the team.

R-K-Bro is in action right now! 🤩#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/9sfg7D29qE — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 27, 2021

The Original Bro may be aiming to win the RAW tag team titles alongside The Viper. Would you like to see R-K-Bro challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the titles? Let us know in the comments section.