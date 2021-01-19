Riddle takes a massive shot at Goldberg

The return of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has generated quite the buzz. This week on Monday Night RAW, The Miz and John Morrison brought back Goldberg's parody character Gillberg during their Dirt Sheet segment.

RAW Superstar Riddle has now shared the following photo with Gillberg backstage while taking a massive shot at Goldberg. The behind-the-scenes rivalry between Riddle and Goldberg is well known as The Original Bro has openly criticized and taken shots at the WWE Hall of Famer on multiple occasions.

"Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is 10 times the man Willy G could ever be!"

Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is 10 times the man Willy G could ever be! #gillberg #stallion #WWERaw #hesmybro pic.twitter.com/QYUCki187F — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 19, 2021

Goldberg is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned two weeks ago on the RAW Legends Night special episode and went on to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his title at Royal Rumble 2021 later this month. Last week on RAW, McIntyre accepted his challenge, making the match official.

The reaction to this match on social media has been pretty negative as fans are worried that WWE might yet again put the world title on Goldberg ahead of WrestleMania like they've done previously on more than one occasion. WWE has announced that both Goldberg and Drew McIntyre will return to Monday Night RAW next week.