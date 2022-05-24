Riddle teamed up with former tag team champions to take on The Usos and Sami Zayn on RAW

Riddle came out on RAW this week to address RK-Bro losing the RAW Tag Team Title to The Usos on last week's episode of SmackDown. Randy Orton was notably absent from the show.

After Riddle opened the show, he went on to team up with former opponents Street Profits. Meanwhile, The Usos teamed up with Sami Zayn, who continued to wear The Bloodline's merchandise.

The start of the match mostly saw Jimmy and Jey take the upperhand, with Sami Zayn targeting Riddle's injured ribs. Things started to change in Riddle's favor after Sami tagged in Jey, and the former champion fired up upon seeing his rival.

Ford was in the corner of his opponents as the show returned from a commercial break. He struggled to reach his corner, as his teammates were later taken down by Jey and Sami.

Montez was finally able to turn his luck around as he countered a move from Sami Zayn. With Riddle finally tagged in, he took on both Sami and Jimmy.

Towards the end of the match, The Usos walked away and left Zayn alone in the ring. Riddle then ended the match by paying homage to his partner, performing a DDT followed by an RKO, and picking up the victory.

