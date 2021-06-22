Riddle shocks the WWE Universe as he qualifies for the Money in the Bank ladder match after defeating Drew McIntyre

Riddle was the underdog heading into tonight's third Money in the Bank qualifying match on RAW. The original Bro went head-to-head with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. While many expected an outstanding performance, no one expected Riddle to win.

However, he did just that, as he not only took Drew McIntyre to his limits but also managed to roll up the Scottish Warrior for the victory.

Riddle managed to secure the victory over McIntyre after a heck of a match that saw both men take a beating from each other. Drew McIntyre was looking to qualify for the ladder match, with the hope of getting one last opportunity at the All Mighty, Bobby Lashley.

Unfortunately, a crafty and skilled Riddle had other plans as he sealed his place in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

This is a huge opportunity for Riddle to take the next step in his WWE career. Having already held the United States Championship, winning the WWE Championship is the next logical challenge for the Original Bro.

Add to that the fact that Riddle has experience facing Bobby Lashley in the ring, and it makes things all the more interesting.

Randy Orton is not happy with Riddle despite his huge victory

Randy Orton has been somewhat of a mentor to Riddle over the past few months. While playing that role, The Viper has also looked to further his own legendary career in WWE.

However, Orton was not too pleased with Riddle's actions on this week's episode of RAW. Like Riddle, Orton was looking to earn an opportunity at the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion was distracted by Riddle during his match, and that cost him dearly. This left Randy Orton rightfully annoyed with Riddle, and it seems that they are not on speaking terms right now.

The WWE Universe loves seeing the interactions between Orton and Riddle. Their chemistry is what makes RK-Bro such a joy to watch. Hopefully, this is just a bump on the road for the duo.

What did you think of Riddle's performance? Is the friendship between Riddle and Orton repairable? Let us know in the comments section below!

