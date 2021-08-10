Riddle unsure about Adam Cole's chances on WWE's main roster

Riddle is unsure if Adam Cole will live up to expectations if he moves from NXT to WWE’s main roster.

Cole, whose WWE deal reportedly expires soon, has been one of the most prominent stars in NXT since debuting with the brand in August 2017. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon held a “high-level meeting” with the 32-year-old at last week’s WWE SmackDown taping.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Riddle praised Cole’s ability as an in-ring performer. However, he also raised doubts about the former NXT Champion’s chances of standing out on RAW and SmackDown.

“Adam Cole is amazing at what he does,” Riddle said. “He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, in my personal opinion. He’s very charismatic, has a good look, everything else. I don’t know, the main roster’s the main roster."

“A lot of people dread going up there because they don’t know what’s gonna happen to them or what have you, you know, and as they should be." Riddle continued, "I would say going from the indies, which is like a small pond, and then NXT is like a small ocean, and when you get to the main roster you are in the ocean with all the wild animals and the currents and everything else. It’s just a different beast and sometimes you get lost in the shuffle.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Riddle about Adam Cole’s current WWE situation. He also spoke about Randy Orton’s reaction to his recent WWE RAW segment with John Cena.

Riddle on whether Vince McMahon will understand Adam Cole

Vince McMahon ultimately decides the futures of many WWE stars

Vince McMahon famously labeled Riddle a “goof” during his first meeting with the WWE RAW star. The latter has since gone on to become one of the most popular babyfaces on the main roster.

Reflecting on his meeting with the WWE boss, Riddle predicted that Adam Cole will “do fine” regardless of McMahon’s opinion of him.

“Like I said before, when I first met Vince he thought I was a goof and he didn’t really get it,” Riddle added. “I had to explain, ‘I’m a goof but I can kick a** and I’m also a goof.’ And Adam Cole’s Adam Cole, but not everybody is understood. I think Adam, out of everybody, is one that we can count on. He’s good, he’ll do fine.”

Riddle previously worked with Cole during their time together in NXT. Their most memorable match came on October 2, 2019, when Cole defeated Riddle on the first full two-hour NXT episode on the USA Network.

