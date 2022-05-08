"I've been wanting that guy" - 4-time champion wants to face Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania main event

Riddle wants a singles match against former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The two men do share a history, dating back to the current RAW Tag Team Champion's days in NXT. Riddle was "heartbroken" when Lesnar straight up refused to work with him.

Speaking with Catch Club, Riddle named The Beast Incarnate as his dream opponent in the main event of WrestleMania:

“I mean the obvious answer is Brock Lesnar. You know I’ve been wanting that guy for a minute, but he didn’t want me, but now we were kinda like this. I might be able to get in there now. I don’t know if I will like the outcome of the match,” said Riddle.

Riddle has been very vocal about wanting to wrestle Lesnar, who hasn't really shown any similar interest. However, the two did share the ring earlier this year inside the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Riddle reflected on the brief taste that he got and added that he would like to have a singles match with Lesnar when the time and build is right:

“I had a little taste. You know things didn’t go according to plan. I think everyone would agree with that. Brock broke out of his pod and did what Brock does. Nobody was ready for him and he came in and he Brocked us. I would like that match when the time is right and the build is right," Riddle added. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 38

The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam and immediately began a feud with Roman Reigns. The two feuded all the way until WrestleMania 38. In this duration, Lesnar won the WWE Championship twice.

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar go one-on-one against Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive "title unification" match. After an intense physical battle, it was The Tribal Chief who reigned supreme by defeating Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate has been away from WWE television ever since. He was initially advertised to appear at WrestleMania Backlash, but was later removed. As of now, he is next advertised for WWE Money in the Bank 2022 in July.

What do you make of Riddle's desire to face Lesnar in a singles match? Would you like to see the bout in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section!

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a one-on-one match between Brock Lesnar and Riddle? Yes No 27 votes so far

Edited by Arjun