Matt Riddle left heartbroken after Brock Lesnar confrontation at Royal Rumble

Matt Riddle is keen on working with Brock Lesnar but that does not seem likely

Matt Riddle got to the ring after Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Rumble

Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar (photo: pwmania)

Matt Riddle has revealed that he was left heartbroken after his confrontation with Brock Lesnar earlier this year. The two met backstage at WWE Royal Rumble and it did not go the way the SmackDown star wanted it.

Riddle claims that Lesnar himself said a match between them was never going to happen. Paul Heyman reportedly ensured that the two were not in the ring at the same time during the Royal Rumble.

Despite the straight-up refusal from Brock Lesnar to work with Matt Riddle, the new SmackDwon star has not lost hope. He has compared the refusal from the former WWE Universal Champion to a girl saying no for a date. He said to talkSPORT:

“So, I wasn’t mad, I wasn’t sad, I was more just heartbroken. But it’s like when a girl turns you down on a date; hey, it doesn’t mean give up completely. It’s like OK, let’s go back to the drawing board, maybe I came on a little too strong this time. Maybe I’ll try something different to convince him, ya know? So that’s how that scenario played out.

Matt Riddle in the Royal Rumble

Matt Riddle explained to me today exactly what happened with Brock Lesnar backstage at the Royal Rumble this year.



I believe this is the first time he's spoken about it and it's VERY interesting.



This is just a clip, get the full interview here: https://t.co/JVXs1q80tz pic.twitter.com/O1RgGH58hI — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 5, 2020

Riddle did get to work at the Royal Rumble but made it to the ring long after Lesnar was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. He is happy that he shared the ring with Edge, McIntyre and King Corbin but still wishes he had gotten a chance with Lesnar.

Matt Riddle claims that the pop fro the WWE Universe would have been something different if he had got a chance to make it to the ring while Brock Lesnar was also there.

Then I got to the Rumble, got to play with Edge, kick Corbin, kicked now, reigning heavyweight champion, Drew McIntyre. The pop was pretty beautiful too, but the pop if I had of gotten in the ring slightly earlier [when Brock was in] – ahhhh! I’m pretty sure the crowd would have been like ‘oh my god! He’s going to get his chance!’ But hey, still a pretty good pop.”

Matt Riddle is now set to make his debut on SmackDown soon and reports suggest that he was sent to the Blue Brand because Brock Lesnar was on Monday Night RAW.