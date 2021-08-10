"It would probably be an insane match" - Riddle wants to face WWE legend in a first-time-ever clash

In a recent interview, Riddle revealed that he would bring back WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam from retirement to have a match with him.

The two have very similar character traits. WWE even had both of them together on-screen at WrestleMania 37 as Mr Monday Night handed Riddle some rolling papers.

Speaking with Sony Sports India, Riddle had the following to say when asked which legend he would want to bring back to have a match with.

"If I had to bring back somebody for one match, well Kurt Angle wouldn't be bad, he's really good but let's do something different," Riddle said. "If I could bring back one legend to wrestle me in WWE, just for fun, for a little showcase match, I'd have to bring back RVD.

"I'd have to bring back Rob Van Dam." Riddle continued, "His style is just very intense and impactful and my style is similar but different. So I just think with the two of us, especially if we pushed the pace, it would probably be an insane match. So yeah, I would say Rob Van Dam."

Riddle locking horns with Rob Van Dam would be an intriguing encounter considering that both of them have incorporated a diverse range of wrestling styles into their moveset. Even though RVD is semi-retired at this point, it would not be a stretch to say that he might come back for one last WWE run.

As for Riddle, he is currently a rising star in WWE. His success in recent months has led many to believe that the 35-year old could be the next big wrestling sensation.

Riddle is on his way to WWE tag team success with Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Riddle

Following WrestleMania, Riddle was paired up with Randy Orton and their team has since been arguably the most entertaining act in WWE. They were going strong until a few weeks before WWE Money in the Bank when Orton took some time away.

However, Orton returned tonight on RAW. He tweeted out earlier today:

"Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on WWE Raw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show."

Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack https://t.co/doKobmWF4F — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 9, 2021

RK-Bro will likely challenge Omos and AJ Styles for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. Who do you think would win that match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sony Sports India and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Alex Turk