Riddle to participate in Last Chance Qualification Match as Randy Orton's proxy 

Last week's episode of RAW was a huge one for Riddle and Randy Orton. Both men were given the opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, only the Original Bro was successful in his match, as The Viper lost his spot to John Morrison, following an unfortunate distraction from his tag team partner. This resulted in the creation of some tension between the two members of RK-Bro, who are now not on talking terms.

Despite the results not being in Orton's favor, he would be given another chance this week, as he was put in a Last Chance Qualification Match between himself, Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. Sadly, Randy Orton was removed from the match for reasons that are yet to be revealed.

As such, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced a Battle Royal match to kick off RAW, in order to decide who would take The Viper's place. It was here that Riddle came in and offered to be Orton's proxy for the match.

It was a hard fought match, but Riddle did not fail to impress as he won the Battle Royal, meaning he will represent The Legend Killer in the Last Chance qualification match.

Things have been a bit awkward between Riddle and Randy Orton

Over the past few weeks, things have been looking good for RK-Bro, they registered a huge victory as a tag team over The New Day and both men were in contention for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, last week's RAW put a dent in their chemistry as Riddle unintentionally distracted Randy Orton, costing him his spot in the ladder match.

In fact, The Viper was so peeved by Riddle's actions that he refused to congratulate or celebrate The Original Bro, despite his shocking victory over Drew McIntyre.

In addition to this, Orton has not been replying to Riddle's texts on the RK-Bro group chat.

The bro is gonna have to do some serious snake charming tomorrow night. #WWERaw #stallion #rkbro pic.twitter.com/QlpsEwJVQN — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 28, 2021

Riddle will be hoping to mend the relationship by winning the Last Chance Qualification Match on Randy Orton's behalf.

Do you think Riddle will be able to do it? Will Randy Orton be appreciative of Riddle's efforts? How will they work if they both qualify? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

