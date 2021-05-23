Riddle and Xavier Woods set to go head-to-head on RAW

Riddle has found himself in a bit of a pickle recently. The former United States Champion is looking to maintain a friendly relationship with his new tag-team partner Randy Orton. However, in the process, he seems to have angered his good friends, The New Day.

Riddle and New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been seen interacting backstage at RAW on several occasions recently. In fact, the three teamed up with Randy Orton in a recent four-man tag match.

The Original Bro and his partners were victorious, but Randy Orton, being The Viper, wasn't there to make friends and attacked The New Day after the match. This led to a singles match between Orton and Kingston, which the latter won.

Kofi emerged victorious after a timely distraction from Xavier Woods. This obviously left Orton infuriated, which in turn angered Riddle as well, who shoved Woods after the match.

This has now led to a singles match between Riddle and Xavier Woods for this week's episode of RAW.

This interesting turn of events could lead to a nice storyline feud between The New Day and the newly formed tag team of R-K-Bro. It will be a great way to kick off a push for the latter as well.

WWE plan to put the RAW Tag Team Championship on Riddle and Randy Orton

R-K-Bro is easily the most fun and exciting tag team to watch in WWE right now. The chemistry between Riddle and Randy Orton is what makes this unlikely partnership work so well.

In fact, there have been many comparisons between R-K-Bro and another successful tag team, Team Hell No.

However, the main question is, what is the end goal for R-K-Bro? Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE plans on eventually making them RAW Tag Team Champions.

Would you like to see R-K-Bro win the RAW Tag Team Championships? How do you feel the partnership has gone so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.