WWE's eventual plan for Randy Orton and Riddle - Reports

One of the most exciting aspects of Monday Night RAW has been the pairing of Randy Orton and Riddle. The unlikely duo has won two matches as a tag team on RAW under the team name of R-K-Bro.

It has been reported that this new partnership is not a short-term storyline because WWE wants to push R-K-Bro going forward. Randy Orton had himself stated that he wanted to work with the former United States Champion. Riddle and Orton's chemistry is now being compared to that of Kane and Daniel Bryan from their time as Team Hell No.

Regarding the future of the RAW Tag Team Champions, AJ Styles and Omos, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that their feud with The New Day is likely over. He added that while R-K-Bro might not be challenging for the tag team titles soon, the likely plan is for them to get a shot eventually.

"For the Raw tag titles, A.J. Styles & Omos beat The New Day in a manner where you wouldn’t think of a rematch given two straight clean finishes. It feels early to go with Randy Orton & Riddle as challengers, although at some point that does look like a destination." Meltzer stated.

Will Randy Orton and Riddle become RAW Tag Team Champions?

Randy Orton's team-up with Riddle has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. As a result, it can be assumed that the duo will become tag team champions at some point down the line.

WWE RAW's tag team division has been lackluster of late despite the red brand featuring talented teams such as The Viking Raiders, Mace and T-Bar, and The New Day on the roster.

Having a former WWE Champion like Randy Orton join the tag team division would help bring more interest to the division as a whole. Orton and Riddle's potential title reign together would certainly be entertaining to watch. After all, The Viper and The Original Bro's chemistry has already led to some hilarious moments on WWE television.

