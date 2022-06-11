WWE announces superstar injury update during Drew McIntyre's match

During a match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole announced that one of the stars from the blue brand has suffered an injury.

The feud between The New Day and The Brawling Brutes just continues to boil over. And most recently, the former tag team champions introduced their new teammate in the form of The Scottish Warrior.

A qualifier for the Money in the Bank Ladder match between Sheamus and McIntyre opened tonight's episode of the Friday show. In the middle of their match, it was then announced that a member from The Brawling Brutes, Ridge Holland, won't be making any appearances in the near future.

While Sheamus was accompanied by Butch, one of their key members, Ridge Holland, was missing in action. It was then revealed that the superstar suffered an injury. According to Michael Cole, he was "on the med" after a knee injury.

No additional updates regarding the injury have been made by WWE and Ridge Holland himself.

Meanwhile, the match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre ended with both men brawling outside the ring and into the audience. With the controversial ending, it's unclear at the moment who will take part in the Money In the Bank Ladder match later this month.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far