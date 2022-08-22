"It’s just a massive opportunity to give back" - Ridge Holland on the significance of WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has spoken on the importance of the Clash at the Castle event during a recent interview appearance.

Holland is currently aligned with Sheamus and Butch (FKA Pete Dunne) on SmackDown. Collectively referred to as the Brawling Brutes, the trio has feuded with Drew McIntyre and The New Day. Sheamus, the veteran member of the group, even won the right to face Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a title match at Clash at the Castle.

As a UK native, Holland knows just how vital WWE Clash at the Castle is for British wrestling fans. During a recent interview with Verge Magazine, he stated that the Cardiff Stadium show was the company's way of giving back to United Kingdom fans.

"It’s something that I probably never thought would happen. It’s just a massive opportunity to give back because of all the support from the UK fans. Everything we do that night, regardless of what happens, it’s an opportunity to say thank you. It is going to be absolutely electric. As the card continues to build, one match that has everyone talking is Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre," Holland said.

The Englishman also said that the most exciting match on the card was the main event showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The winner will be leaving the UK as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What has Ridge Holland been up to on WWE SmackDown?

While not televised, Ridge Holland last got into a WWE ring on the August 12th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

He and Sheamus were defeated by Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits during a dark match ahead of the Friday Night Show.

Ridge Holland's last televised match also ended in defeat against Drew McIntyre on the July 15th episode of SmackDown. As Clash at the Castle approaches, the former may begin to make his presence felt in the IC Title scene in aid of Sheamus.

