Ridge Holland hits back at fans for accusing him of injuring another WWE Superstar 16 months after the unfortunate Big E accident

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has refused to let fans blindly blame him for Elton Prince's recent injury on SmackDown and wished for his opponent's speedy recovery.

The Brawling Brutes member has faced monumental criticism since the unfortunate accident on the March 11 episode of SmackDown last year that led to Big E's career-altering injury. The New Day member landed awkwardly after a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor and suffered a broken neck.

Big E has been undergoing recovery over the past 16 months, helping Triple H while donning other backstage roles in WWE. However, he has never blamed Holland for the incident, but several fans don't share his outlook.

Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince recently suffered from a separated shoulder on SmackDown. The injury occurred due to a shaky landing from a pounce strike, but Holland has been receiving hate on social media.

He took to Twitter to set the record straight and offered a genuine explanation before wishing his fellow SmackDown star a speedy recovery.

"So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery," wrote Ridge Holland in a now deleted tweet.

Prince was spotted in an arm sling following the Friday Night show, raising concerns over his injury. As of this writing, there is no concrete report on how long he could be out with injury.

Big E shares an update on his potential WWE return and other projects

During his latest After the Bell podcast appearance, Big E opened up about the lesser-known details of his recovery and potential return.

He revealed that he has recovered fully and feels at "100%" and not someone who has suffered from a broken neck. However, he does not have a timetable for his potential WWE return.

In the meantime, Big E has been busy with voice acting alongside a short film. He also has other projects lined up and is excited for fans to know more soon. The New Day member also admitted to missing the road and that he gets bored of staying at home for too long.