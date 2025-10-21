Ridge Holland shares unfortunate update amid WWE exit

Ridge Holland shared an unfortunate update ahead of his WWE exit today on social media. The 37-year-old recently shared that the company informed him that they would not be renewing his contract once it expired next month.Ridge Holland shared a video on social media today and detailed the injuries that he was dealing with. He suffered a foot injury at a TNA taping earlier this year in a match against Moose, but shared that he has also been dealing with a neck injury as of late, and it could require surgery down the line.&quot;Next Tuesday, I’ve got to go to Birmingham, Alabama to have the cast off, some more X-Rays to make sure that the foot is all good and we can go to partial weight bearing. The kicker is that prior to the foot, I had a neck injury that was going to get imaging for. I got imaging for that post-foot surgery and I’m going to Birmingham to see the neck specialist. Worst case scenario, I’ll need neck surgery and I’m hoping for the best case scenario, which is injections but I’m having some nerve impingement which is sending pain down my arm, so I’m a little bit apprehensive about what’s going to happen,&quot; he said. [H/T: Ringside News]Holland's contract with the promotion will expire on November 14. He has not competed in a match since battling Moose at a TNA taping on September 27.Bryan Alvarez reacts to WWE not renewing Ridge Holland's contractWrestling analyst Bryan Alvarez recently commented on the promotion's decision not to renew Ridge Holland's contract.Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez noted that WWE had more than enough money to pay Holland. He claimed that WWE was heartless and pointed out how much money they made off of John Cena's merchandise.&quot;It’s not even a financial thing. With the amount of money they bring in, they can afford it. It’s just heartless. Do you know how many wrestlers they could employ for years on what Cena’s merch made this weekend? People are saying 90% of the crowd was wearing his shirt,” Alvarez said. [H/T Ringside News]MOOSE™️ @TheMooseNationLINKSorry to hear Ridge ….. speedy recovery hopefully you make it back to TNA. You’re one of the good ones 💪🏾🤘🏾Only time will tell what the future holds for Ridge Holland in the world of professional wrestling following his WWE departure next month.