Ridge Holland snaps again; takes out multiple WWE stars in gut-wrenching betrayal

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland was part of another huge betrayal as he took out multiple stars during the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event. The former Brawling Brutes member has not had the best of luck when it comes to injuring stars in the past.

During the latest PLE, Holland teamed up with Andre Chase to lock horns with Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship. All of the stars involved in the bout showcased their incredible talent inside the squared circle. For the most part, it was a back-and-forth match. However, the bout ultimately ended in Axiom and Frazer's favor via pinfall.

Following the match, Ridge Holland surprised everyone by snapping and betraying his Chase U teammates. Holland first took out Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne. He then went after Andre Chase, shoving Thea Hail aside to put Andre through the announcer's table with a Capture DDT. After this brutal attack, the Chase U leader was stretchered out to the back.

This is not the first time Ridge Holland has betrayed his teammates. Last year on WWE SmackDown, he turned on his former Brawling Brutes teammate Butch, now known as Pete Dunne. Meanwhile, Holland does not have the best of luck when it comes to injuring stars either, as he has legitimately hurt Big E and Elton Prince in the past.

However, his attack on Andre Chase seems to be part of a storyline. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Chase U's future.

