"Rihanna come to WrestleMania!"- WWE Universe erupts as they compare Barbadian singer Rihanna to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE fans on Twitter have compared Rihanna to Roman Reigns after the Barbadian singer's iconic performance at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna is one of the most successful singers of this era and is known for her powerful songs. She recently performed at Super Bowl LVII, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. It was among her most iconic performances to this date.

Wrestling fans went berserk as they compared The Tribal Chief to Rihanna. Some of them also mentioned that the singer was acknowledging Reigns.

Some fans also supported Rihanna as they stated that she is much better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Ricky Steamboat spoke highly of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat spoke highly of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

While speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Steamboat recalled Reigns' training time in FCW. He mentioned that The Tribal Chief was one of the nicest, most respectful guys in FCW.

"Probably one of the most nicest, most respectful, and polite guys at that school at the time," said Ricky Steamboat.

Ricky further added how hardworking Reigns was and also stated how he was always up for trying new things. The WWE legend revealed that The Tribal Chief never wanted to be like his cousin, The Rock, who was in the industry before him.

He detailed:

"He was the kind of guy who would open up and try to do anything that would make him better. He didn't wanna be a shadow of The Rock, and he had a Hollywood movie star face. And that was a big plus right there for the girls. But very tight family man, with his family, his kids, very tight," added Ricky Steamboat.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former Bloodline member Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

