WWE Hall of Famer acknowledges Sami Zayn as part of The Anoa'i family

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi welcomed Sami Zayn into the Anoa'i family and acknowledged him.

The Liberator has been trying his best to impress The Bloodline and officially become a part of their group over the past few months. Last week, his wishes came true when Roman Reigns accepted him into the group as the Honorary Uce. After Jey Uso tore his old t-shirt, Reigns offered him a new one and made him an Honorary member.

The same night, Sami Zayn accompanied The Usos with Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Brawling Brutes. In the end, The Bloodline prevailed and retained their titles. Today, Rikishi on Twitter uploaded a picture referring to Zayn as The Usos and Sikoa's brother. Here's what he said:

"@SamiZayn call me NOW "

The Liberator has been trying to become a part of the family, and it seems like Rikishi has finally acknowledged him.

Sami Zayn defeated former World Champion on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe currently adores Sami Zayn as the Honorary member of The Bloodline. Earlier this year, he won his third Intercontinental Championship but lost it to Ricochet as he feuded with Johnny Knoxville.

AJ Styles has been trying to get back to the top of the mountain since he lost to Edge and The Judgment Day. The Phenomenal One was unable to get a spot at Money in the Bank and made a one-off appearance at SummerSlam.

Recently, he has been interacting with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day, who wants him to join the stable. However, Styles refused him and decided to work alone. Last night, Zayn faced The Phenomenal One with Sikoa in his corner.

In the end, Sikoa hit Styles with a Uranage on the apron with the referee distracted, allowing the Honorary Uce to hit him with the Helluva Kick for the win. The team of Zayn and Sikoa looks to be gaining momentum as the weeks go by.

