Rikishi asks an interesting question ahead of Jacob Fatu's match against his son at WWE Night of Champions

Rikishi has asked the fans if they're backing Jacob Fatu or Solo Sikoa later tonight at WWE Night of Champions. Fatu and Sikoa will cross paths over the United States Championship.
Fatu betrayed Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. His actions prevented the former Tribal Chief from winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.
On social media, Rikishi hyped up the upcoming clash between Fatu and Sikoa, stating that all eyes will be on the two men when they lock horns later tonight.
"TONIGHT @WWE one on one ☝🏾🩸on 🔐 @thesamoandynasty family all eyes on you !!! Saturday, June 28, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be streamed on Peacock in the US and Netflix Who you got ???? Jacob or Solo ??? #fatu," wrote Rikishi.
Dutch Mantell discussed the possibility of Jacob Fatu aligning with a manager
Dutch Mantell praised Jacob Fatu and his character work, claiming that he's good enough on the mic, but wouldn't mind seeing him with a manager.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell stated this:
"I think he talks well enough. I think the way he talks fits his character. But if you did put a manager with him, that would be fine too. I see all of this really working. But Jacob works, and if he works and if you put him with a manager and it's not working, irk the manager and take him out, but it's not a bad idea."
Fatu debuted as The Enforcer of Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline. He quickly got himself over with the WWE Universe and won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga before Sikoa ordered him to hand the title over to Tonga Loa.
At WrestleMania 41, Fatu won the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight.
