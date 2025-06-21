Legend addresses Jacob Fatu's possible storyline direction (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu has been one of WWE's top breakout stars over the last year. Legendary booker Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in World Wrestling Entertainment, is unsure whether The Samoan Werewolf needs a manager by his side.

Fatu's time on the microphone has increased significantly in recent weeks. Solo Sikoa previously did most of the talking for the United States Champion. However, that is no longer the case after the former Bloodline stablemates' separation at Money in the Bank.

Mantell appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with reporter Bill Apter, host Mac Davis, and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. When Apter suggested that someone should represent Fatu, Mantell gave his thoughts on the SmackDown star's current direction:

"I think he talks well enough. I think the way he talks fits his character. But if you did put a manager with him, that would be fine too. I see all of this really working. But Jacob works, and if he works and if you put him with a manager and it's not working, irk the manager and take him out, but it's not a bad idea." [From 08:34 – 08:57]

In the video above, the panel discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns returning to WWE to form an alliance with Jacob Fatu.

Bill Apter on Jacob Fatu's similarities to Jey Uso

Past and present Bloodline members have featured prominently on WWE television this year. Like Jacob Fatu, former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has been one of the company's top stars in the first half of 2025.

Bill Apter is a huge fan of Fatu as an in-ring talent, but the popular wrestler's promos remind him of Jey Uso:

"I think he needs a mouthpiece. Again, there's nothing wrong with his ring work at all, but I just think it's too much of that rhythm of Jey Uso." [From 09:02 – 09:12]

Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions on June 28. At the same event, Randy Orton will face the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring final.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

