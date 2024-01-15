Rikishi asks WWE to sign 31-year-old star

Pro wrestling legend Rikishi urged WWE to sign a top name in his latest Instagram story.

Jacob Fatu has been making waves in the pro wrestling world for a while now. Many fans have been praising him lately and want WWE to sign him to a contract. Fatu currently works for Major League Wrestling.

Rikishi is quite active on his official Twitter and Instagram handles. The WWE legend recently shared a story on his Instagram handle and asked the promotion to sign Jacob Fatu.

Check out the story below:

The veteran's message to WWE in his Instagram story

Rikishi shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns a while ago

Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline back in 2020 when he aligned with Paul Heyman. The Usos later joined the stable, followed by Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn.

Reigns' Bloodline is considered by many fans as one of the greatest stables of all time. While appearing on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Rikishi shared his honest thoughts on The Tribal Chief.

Here's what he said:

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa'i. I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it's not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there's so much responsibility behind the curtains and he's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength and continues to take care of himself and get some rest.”

As for Jacob Fatu, he would love to make his way to WWE somewhere down the line and become a member of The Bloodline. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and an MLW National Openweight Champion as well.

What do you think of the WWE legend's Instagram story? Would you like to see Jacob Fatu in WWE?

