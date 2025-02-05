Rikishi comments about Jimmy Uso's future after Jey Uso wins Royal Rumble match

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has commented on what he wants to see Jimmy do following Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win. He wants his older son to have a singles run this year.

At this point, it won't be a stretch to say that Jey has been the breakout star of The Usos. Jey is quite possibly the most popular WWE Superstar and receives massive pops every week.

On the other hand, Jimmy is still a strong mid-card act, and his father, Rikishi, wants him to do more on WWE TV. Here's what the Hall of Famer said on the latest edition of his Off The Top podcast:

"I would like to see Jimmy get his singles run. We're so used to seeing the boys in a tag team competition, and they conquered that. So, it's exciting to see both of them, Jey doing his thing," Rikishi continued. "And I would really like to see Jimmy do his thing. It depends on what his plan is. Right now we're all just excited for the one guy right now. And that's Jey." [30:54-31:31]

Jey Uso kept his win secret from his father Rikishi

After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. Jey revealed that he didn't tell his father he was going to win the big match:

“My dad called right when I was in the locker room. He called Jeyce, actually, and then Jeyce gave me the phone and I had him on FaceTime,” Jey said. “I was back there with John, CM Punk, my brothers were there, so we did have a good talk. But I love my father. He looks at me just like his son again, rooting for me. It feels good. Because my dad knows everything in the business, man, so I’m not going to tell him everything I want. I want to surprise him, too. And he was very excited, man. Shout out to my dad, man.” [H/T WrestleZone]

As for Jimmy, only time will tell if Triple H gives him a strong singles run on the main roster this year. Jimmy has repeatedly proven that he can hang with the top stars on WWE TV.

