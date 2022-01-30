WWE Hall of Famer seemingly disapproves of Roman Reigns' surprising reunion with Paul Heyman at Royal Rumble

Rikishi, WWE Hall of Famer and member of Roman Reigns' family, has seemingly disapproved of the reigning Universal Champion's reunion with Paul Heyman.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Reigns made his presence known during the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

The Universal Champion speared Lesnar and was then handed the WWE title by Paul Heyman who was at ringside to support The Beast Incarnate. Reigns went on to hit Lesnar with the WWE Championship, allowing Lashley to cover The Beast for the three-count.

In response to Heyman's reunion with Reigns, Rikishi simply tweeted a GIF expressing his disapproval of the events that transpired at the Royal Rumble:

Roman Reigns had quite the evening at Royal Rumble 2022

Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble 2022 started with him retaining the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, but not without controversy. The Head of the Table was able to survive an incredible showing from his former Shield stablemate, as Reigns saw himself get disqualified to retain his title.

In the closing stages of the match, Reigns locked Rollins in the Guillotine and refused to let go even after referee Charles Robinson counted till 5. Reigns then got hold of a steel chair and further brutalized Rollins.

Later in the night, Reigns' inference cost his arch-rival Brock Lesnar the WWE title. But The Beast Incarnate made up for it by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Lesnar is now expected to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, it's yet to be revealed which direction Seth Rollins will head in after coming agonizingly close to beating Roman Reigns.

