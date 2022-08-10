"It wasn't me this time" - WWE Legend Rikishi hilariously reacts to car crash storyline on RAW 

WWE legend Rikishi has made it known that he is not responsible for the car accident that occurred on last night's edition of RAW.

Last night on the red brand, Kevin Owens made his return to the promotion and brutally beat down Ezekiel. Kevin planted Ezekiel with a powerbomb on the ring apron and Elias' younger brother was stretchered out of the arena. KO was interviewed backstage but fans were distracted by what was going on in the background.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were seen standing next to a car that appeared to have been in an accident. Later on RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka were interviewed in the same backstage area and a security guard sprinted through them mid-interview. Dexter Lumis returned during the conclusion of the show and was removed by security.

However, we now know for sure that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi had nothing to do with the car accident. Rikishi was infamously revealed as the person who hit "Stone Cold" Steve Austin with a car during Survivor Series 1999. The 56-year-old joked on Twitter that he had nothing to do with the situation on this week's RAW:

WWE fans respond to Rikishi's tweet

Stone Cold was dealing with injuries and needed to be written off of television. The promotion went with an angle that saw an unknown driver hit Austin in the parking lot during Survivor Series 1999.

Eleven months later, it was revealed that Rikishi was behind the wheel and was the Superstar that struck Stone Cold. The two battled at No Mercy 2000, with Austin arriving to the ring in his truck. Stone Cold dragged Rikishi out of the arena and tried to run him down but the police intervened.

It was later revealed that Triple H was behind the plan all along. The WWE Hall of Famer recently said that turning heel allowed him to work with the company's biggest stars at the time.

Wrestling fans had a lot of fun responding to the wrestling legend and some wondered if he was working for The Tribal Chief along with his sons, Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

