Rikishi makes interesting claim about Bloodline 2.0., says he texted Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa following their WWE debuts

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently commented on Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa joining The Bloodline.

After taking control of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence following his loss at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa added two new members to the group, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

On a recent episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer addressed the recent additions to The Bloodline. He claimed the addition of Haku's sons has made the stable even stronger. He also revealed that he texted them personally to express his happiness after seeing them in WWE:

"Man, I say The Bloodline just got even stronger, don't you? I mean, we all know the legendary Haku what this man can do and you know when you got those two kids' son, you know, I say, you know, but again once again, Bloodline is the timeline. You know, I love how they're able to, you know, step right into that position right now. You know, it's not like those boys are not ready, Tama and Loa. You know, they've been big superstars in Japan for many years," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"And, you know, I personally texted them, like, I'm so happy that they're there, you know, home. I like to call WWE home all the time because that's all I know, right? And to them, to be able to be there, especially Tama Tonga, you know, this is his first time I believe signing with the company. Tanga Loa was there before way back. But, to see these boys right there where they need to be and in the right program with the right people, man, the family has just gotten stronger." [From 09:38 to 10:42]

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi likes the "Bloodline 2.0" nickname

After Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline, fans on the internet started referring to the faction as "Bloodline 2.0." WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi seemingly likes that nickname.

On his Rikishi Fatu Off the Top podcast, Sikoa's father stated that the current version of The Bloodline looks great:

"They look great. You know, I mean, with Solo in the middle and those two on the side, you know, with Paul Heyman, It just, there's no flaws in The Bloodline, you know. What is it there, I like call it, some people are tagging it Bloodline 2.0. It's a pretty good name, pretty cool," he said. [From 11:08 to 11:27]

While many expected Roman Reigns to return as a babyface and feud with Sikoa and his group, the latter dropped a bomb on SmackDown, claiming that The Tribal Chief was the one who asked him to take charge of the faction in his absence. It would be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

