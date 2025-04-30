Rikishi makes it known how he feels about his Bloodline family members; shares a photo standing next to Jacob Fatu, The Usos, and others

Rikishi is a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, known as The Bloodline in WWE. On social media, the WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to his family members and shared a group photo.

Members of the family, including Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, The Usos, and others, were featured on the latest edition of Stephanie's Places on ESPN+. Despite their bad blood on WWE television, the OG and new Bloodline were respectful towards each other and discussed the importance of their family lineage among other topics.

On Instagram, Rikishi explained how proud he was of his family members and promoted their appearance on Stephanie's Places.

"Proud of the men they’ve all become, Big episode dropping today on Roman and the Bloodline… proud to see the story being told ☝🏾," Rikishi wrote.

You can check out Rikishi's post on Instagram below.

Jey Uso sent a message on behalf of The Bloodline

Jey Uso also hyped up The Bloodline's episode on Stephanie's Places and sent a message on behalf of his family. The newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed how happy he was to see his family come under one roof and discuss various subjects.

On Instagram, he posted the following message:

"This makes me happy. Besides the wrestling part…Welcome to our family world!!🩸"

In late 2024, Jey Uso reunited with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso during their feud against Solo Sikoa and his faction. The trio was joined by Sami Zayn, who was once the Honorary Uce of the faction.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns, The Usos, Zayn, and CM Punk defeated Solo Sikoa and his stablemates, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed.

The members of the Anoa'i family are currently focusing on their respective storylines. Jey is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and could be on the verge of defending his title against Logan Paul. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. At the same event, Roman Reigns was betrayed by Paul Heyman, who was also a member of the faction.

