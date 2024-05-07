Rikishi makes massive WrestleMania 41 tease after huge announcement

Rikishi teased a potential storyline for WrestleMania 41 just days after it was announced that it will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was some tension and confusion regarding the location of WrestleMania 41. The initial rumored host of next year's WrestleMania was Minneapolis, but WWE held off from making any announcements until last Saturday. It was confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will be on April 19 and 20 at Sin City.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Rikishi asked the WWE Universe about the matches they want to see at next year's WrestleMania. He also put #bloodlineisthetimeline, which hints that The Bloodline storyline is far from its conclusion.

"SIN CITY GET READY 🩸☝🏾 .. @wwe coming your way. What match you predicting??? #Wrestlemania41 #bloodlineisthetimeline #Uce," Rikishi wrote.

The Bloodline's fingerprints were all over WrestleMania 40. Jey and Jimmy Uso faced each other, while Roman Reigns and The Rock teamed up to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One. However, they didn't have success on Night Two after Rhodes beat Reigns to finish his story.

With The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss on hiatus, Solo Sikoa seemed to have gone rogue and taken out Jimmy Uso. Sikoa then brought Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa as new members of The Bloodline.

Why was Rikishi not at WrestleMania 40?

Many fans thought that Rikishi would show up at WrestleMania 40 and have a role in the Jey vs. Jimmy Uso match. However, the WWE Hall of Famer did not receive a call from the company even though he had some ideas for his involvement in the match.

"They did great without me, but just to add a little bit more to the match, it would have been a great opportunity not only for the fans but also for myself on a personal level. To be able to grace the stage with your kids—that's a memory that will forever be in stone in our family. But at the end of the day, I don't make the calls. I didn't lie about it. I was right close by; I was in Philadelphia. Everybody knew where I was, but I never got the call," said Rikishi on his 'Off The Top' podcast. [19:43 - 20:24]

The former Intercontinental champion would have loved to be the special guest referee for his sons' one-on-one match. Nevertheless, he was very happy to see Jey and Jimmy Uso have a moment at WrestleMania 40.

