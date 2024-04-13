Rikishi wanted to return at WrestleMania 40 for Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso but WWE never called him; multiple ideas revealed

This past weekend saw two of Rikishi's sons battle it out with each other at WrestleMania. Jimmy and Jey Uso finally had their dream match on Night One of the grand spectacle.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that he should have been involved in the match. Rikishi feels his presence was the missing puzzle piece that would have made The Usos' singles match even more special. He was ready to be a part of it in many different ways.

On his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the Attitude Era star said WWE never called him to return. He was hoping to play a part in Jimmy and Jey Uso's match, mainly because the fans have been calling for it:

"They did great without me but just to add a little bit more into the match, it would have been a great opportunity not only for the fans but also myself on a personal level. To be able to grace the stage with your kids, that's a memory that will forever be in stone in our family. But at the end of the day, I don't make the calls. I didn't lie about it. I was right close by, I was in Philadelphia. Everybody knew where I was at, but I never got the call," said Rikishi. [19:43-20:24]

The WWE Hall of Famer listed multiple potential roles for him at WrestleMania 40, all of which would have enhanced the match between Jimmy and Jey Uso:

"What would be right was for me to be a special guest referee. That's what I felt. I couldn't be a manager because then it would show favor towards which side I'm leaning to. Or I could've just been part of the commentary for that one match if they see fit. Who knows, maybe the company felt like maybe Kishi couldn't do the referee, whatever the case it may be. But there's still something they could've put me at, be it the front row or be it commentary, or just something," he continued. [20:42-21:28]

Check out the entire podcast here:

It remains to be seen if Rikishi ever returns to WWE, especially after he wasn't a part of the Uso vs. Uso feud at WrestleMania 40. He may have to make an appearance after what happened recently.

All 3 of Rikishi's sons in WWE have been separated

The SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 featured a shocking development, as Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa executed the betrayal with a cold attitude towards his elder brother, replacing him with Tama Tonga. Roman Reigns might no longer be The Tribal Chief as well, following this swerve.

Expand Tweet

It isn't known what Jimmy's next move is, but he won't be back on Solo's side. Chances of a potential reunion with Jey Uso are also unlikely for now, considering their recent bad blood. So, at least for a little while, all three of Rikishi's sons are on different sides on RAW and SmackDown.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Should Rikishi have been the referee for Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40? YEET! The match needed something extra. No Yeet! It was fine on its own. 0 votes View Discussion