Naomi finally reacts to Jimmy Uso getting kicked out of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown 

The WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 was an eventful night, as Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline. He essentially became the new Tribal Chief, replacing his big brother with the debuting Tama Tonga. This was a shocking development, as was the ensuing attack.

Solo and Tama completely laid Jimmy out, forcing the now-former member of The Bloodline to get medical help. Uso's wife Naomi was on the show too but didn't really acknowledge what happened to her husband. She had a segment with Bayley and Tiffany Stratton, before defeating the latter to earn a shot at the WWE Women's Championship.

Naomi will face The Role Model on WWE SmackDown next week. Jimmy Uso's wife took to Twitter to speak about what happened, even mentioning how the 'family drama' left her stressed, along with Stratton's involvement. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she must stay focused for her match with Bayley next week amid all the chaos around her.

"SmackDown had me so stressed tonight from the family drama, and Tiffy mess! I must stay focused for next week! #Bayomi," she tweeted.

Check out Naomi's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It isn't known if Naomi will get involved in The Bloodline saga following her husband's exile from the faction. An on-screen reunion with Jimmy Uso could be a good way to confirm his babyface turn.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Did you see The Bloodline's betrayal of Jimmy Uso coming? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion