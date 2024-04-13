We got a great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight with some great matches and a big betrayal in the Bloodline.

LA Knight def. Bobby Lashley & Santos Escobar

Bron Breakker def. Cameron Grimes

Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens & Rey Mysterio

Cody Rhodes kicked off SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, as the crowd chanted "You deserve it" before he mentioned The Rock's appearance on this week's RAW.

The new WWE Champ said he would be here when The Rock returns from his hiatus, but before that, he would go to France to defend his title at Backlash.

Cody mentioned all the superstars competing for the title shot at Backlash, including Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio. He celebrated his title win one last time before making his way backstage.

The Bloodline were backstage on SmackDown, and their locker room was now taken over by Cody Rhodes. Kevin Owens walked in and told them to find a broom closet, and Solo looked like he was about to break the doors down.

Heyman said that the only way they could get the locker room back was by winning the WWE Title and bringing it back to the Bloodline.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 12, 2024): Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Lashley was in control early on and took the match outside, but Santos returned with knee strikes and missed the Phantom Driver on Knight.

LA Knight got a powerslam on Escobar before Angel and Berto attacked him in the ring, taking him out with a triple powerbomb with Santos.

Lashley returned, and the Legado kicked him down before Ford and Dawkins showed up to even the odds. Elektra Lopez tried to interfere, but B-Fab took her down before Ford and Dawkins took the Legad out with dives.

Lashley got a Flatliner but missed the spear before LA Knight came in with the BFT for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Bobby Lashley & Santos Escobar

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman was out with Solo and Jimmy on SmackDown and said that the Tribal Chief took accountability for the loss and did not blame Jey Uso, John Cena, or The Undertaker.

He added that Roman took his eye off the ball when he saw the opportunity to exact revenge on Seth Rollins.

Solo stepped up and said that since they lost, someone had to pay. He stared Jimmy down in the ring.

Solo walked up and hugged Jimmy, but when he turned away, Jimmy was attacked by Tama Tonga, the son of WWE and NJPW legend Haku. Solo and Tonga beat Jimmy down and hit him with the Samoan Spike.

Heyman was about to call Roman, but Solo snatched the phone away and smashed it with his boot. Then, Tonga got a steel chair, and Solo hit the rear against it, Jimmy in the corner. Solo, Tonga, and Heyman walked out, leaving the downed Jimmy Uso in the ring.

Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes on WWE SmackDown

Bron was in control early on and got a big clothesline, taking Grimes out.

Grimes took some shoulder tackles before coming back with some kicks. Breakker got a big slam before hitting the spear and picking up the easy win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Cameron Grimes

Grade: C

Bayley thanked the fans and said that the title win meant a lot to her, even though she had to beat her former friend to get it. Tiffany Stratton was out and said she expected an open challenge coming and wanted to be the first one to answer.

Bayley said that it was not what she had in mind, and she wanted to give Naomi the title shot instead. Naomi came out and said that she had earned everything in her career and would beat Tiffany tonight before accepting Bayley's challenge.

Jimmy was in the doctor's office on SmackDown, and Heyman was asked about his condition. Heyman just shook his head before Tonga and Sikoa showed up and threatened Paul, saying, "By order of the Tribal Chief." Is Solo the new Tribal Chief?

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Naomi was in control early on, and Stratton came back with some big strikes before sending her into the ringpost and outside. Naomi came back with a dropkick but took a double stomp for a near fall.

Stratton got an Alabama Slam before missing the moonsault. Naomi got the counter and pinned Stratton for the win!

Result: Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

Grade: B

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Bianca and Green kicked off the match, and Niven was tagged in early on before she grabbed Belair by the hair, got a takedown, and the cannonball.

Tags were made, and Cargill hit the same front face slam as she did on RAW before getting the easy win.

Result: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Grade: C

We got some flashing images during the last match on SmackDown and were able to catch this:

Kevin Owens was backstage and said that he was going to take down Rey, Styles, and Knight as well before beating Cody Rhodes for the championship at Backlash.

Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown

The match headed outside early, and Rey was dropped on the apron before Owens sent AJ into the barricades and hit a cannonball. Back after a break on SmackDown, AJ blocked a 619, and KO came back with a double German Suplex.

Rey sent KO outside and hit the 619 on Styles, but Owens came back with the stunner. Owens got the Swanton Bomb, but AJ got his knees up before Styles got the Avalanche Styles Clash and picked up the win!

Result: AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens & Rey Mysterio

Post-match, AJ and LA Knight had a staredown as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

