Bloodline member betrays Roman Reigns' wishes to start new WWE era; Paul Heyman visibly upset

Roman Reigns may be the leader of The Bloodline, at least for now, but things changed in a big way, leaving Paul Heyman visibly upset on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa and the rest of the Bloodline made their way to the ring on the SmackDown show after WrestleMania. It was thought that they would make their intentions known about what was next for them. However, just as Heyman was making it clear that Reigns would rise from the ashes to become champion again with the rest of the faction, he was interrupted by Sikoa.

Sikoa then proceeded to hug Jimmy Uso before a newly arrived Tama Tonga attacked the star from behind. They demolished the star while Paul Heyman screamed from the sidelines that it was not what Roman Reigns wanted. The fact that he was betraying Reigns didn't appear to give the star any pause whatsoever.

Heyman tried to phone Reigns, but Sikoa was not having it and snatched it from his hand. He then stamped on it, indicating that, at least on this episode of SmackDown, he was the one in charge and not the Tribal Chief of the Bloodline.

Heyman had to leave with them, leaving a broken Jimmy Uso behind, and he looked very upset about it.

Jimmy Uso may not be the only one kicked out of the Bloodline, and Roman Reigns may be in danger too

Solo Sikoa has made new allies and brought them into The Bloodline with Haku's son, Tama Tonga.

However, while Jimmy Uso may be facing the consequences of his actions, the fact that he stopped Heyman from calling Reigns and took things into his own hands suggests that the Tribal Chief might be in danger as well.

Whether that's the case or not remains to be seen for now.

